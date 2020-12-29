Tuesday, December 29, 2020
Laval Police seek missing 16-year-old girl

The Laval Police are seeking the public's help to locate a 16-year-old girl who has been missing from her Laval home since Dec. 26. According...
Laval Police seek missing 16-year-old girl

Martin C. Barry
By Martin C. Barry

The Laval Police are seeking the public’s help to locate a 16-year-old girl who has been missing from her Laval home since Dec. 26.

According to the LPD, Joelle Adam was last seen after saying she was going to visit a relative, but later failed to return home.

The police say that those close to her are worried about her safety because of statements she made before going out.

They are also concerned about the sort of friends she was seeing lately. She is believed to be somewhere in Laval or in Montreal.

The following is a description of Joelle Adam:

  • Caucasian and speaks French;
  • 5′ 3” tall, weighing 140 lbs.;
  • Brown hair, green/blue eyes;
  • Was last seen wearing white cotton slacks with flower patterns, a vest, white Michael Kors shoes, and a pale pink sweater.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LPD’s special Info Line at 450 662-INFO (4636), or call 9-1-1. The file reference code is LVL 201226 034.

Martin C. Barry
Martin C. Barryhttp://www.lavalnews.ca
Local Journalism Initiative Reporter for the Laval News. During his 23 years of covering political and community issues in the Montreal region, Marty has won numerous journalism awards from the Quebec Community Newspapers Association for written coverage as well as for photography. marty@newsfirst.ca

