Laval Police seek home invasion suspect

The Laval Police Department is asking the public to help find a crime suspect named Mathieu Hrycyk, who is wanted following a home invasion in which two persons were injured.

A warrant for his arrest was issued on Feb. 5 on charges of holding a person against their will, assault, making death threats and possession of a dangerous weapon.

During the night of Jan. 28, Hrycyk along with an accomplice allegedly turned up at a home in Fabreville. Once inside, they threatened and wounded two people with a knife.

One of the victims sustained a knife wound to the upper body, while the other was injured on the thigh. Both were taken to hospital with significant injuries, although they were released the same day.

The LPD says the dispute behind the incident remains unknown, although they know the home in question wasn’t chosen at random. According to the LPD, Mathieu Hrycyk’s accomplice was arrested on Jan. 29 and has been in custody since then.

Description of Mathieu Hrycyk

While male, age 20 years

Short blonde hair, blue/green eyes

Height: 1.85 metres (6 feet)

Has a tattoo on his neck under the jaw on the right side.

Anyone with information is invited to contact the LPD’s confidential Info-Line at (450) 662-INFO (4636), or call 9-1-1. The file number is LVL 210129001.