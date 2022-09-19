Laval Police seek female suspect in fatal A-15 hit-and-run

This image of a gray Hyundai, 2007 – 2010 model year, was released by the LPD as the vehicle they believe was used in the fatal A-15 service road hit-and-run.

The Laval Police announced on Monday as the print edition of The Laval News was going to press that LPD investigators have new information about the person who was behind the wheel of a vehicle that is believed to have been involved in a fatal road rage incident last week on the Autoroute 15 service road.

According to the LPD, the person they are seeking is a woman between 30 and 40 years old with long hair. She has also been identified as having white skin, wearing glasses and has a tattoo on her neck.

The LPD also released images of the wanted vehicle. They show a gray Hyundai Accent, model year ranging from 2007 to 2010. The rear bumper of the vehicle is damaged.

Anyone who believes they have information about this vehicle or the driver can contact the police at 450-662-INFO.

Last Thursday, a 53-year-old man was found seriously injured around 7:45 a.m. on the service road of Highway 15 in Laval. Transported to hospital, Stéphane Taillon succumbed to his injuries Friday morning.