Laval Police nab nine suspects for multiple vehicle theft

The Laval Police Dept. says it has arrested nine suspects believed to be connected to the systematic theft of vehicles from parking lots in Laval.

The cars and trucks which were targeted included Honda CRV, Acura RDX, Jeep Grand Cherokee and Wrangler, Dodge Ram and Durango, and Ford F-150/250.

According to the LPD, the thefts had been taking place primarily at night. Some of the vehicles were stolen from hotel parking lots.

The nine arrested suspects included three minors, as well as six adults between the ages of 20 and 30.

They face charges of vehicle theft and being in possession of burglary tools.

Although all were questioned by investigators, they were released pending future court arraignments, with conditions to be observed until then.

The LPD is urging anyone who feels they have information useful to this case to call the Info-Line at 450 662-INFO (4636) or 9-1-1. The file number is LVL -220716-016.