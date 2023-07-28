Laval Police invite kids to play board games in August

Are you looking for something to keep the children busy once a week in August?

Do your kids love board games?

As it so happens, the Laval Police Dept.’s officers do too!

The LPD is inviting kids to participate in a special activity, Games with a Policeman (Jeux avec un policier), at the Germaine-Guèvremont public library in August.

They say it will be a playful opportunity to meet police officers, while having fun playing board games and learning more about the job of a law enforcement officer.

The Germaine-Guèvremont Library is located at 2900 de la Concorde Blvd. East.

Dates and times:

August 2 from 10:30 to 12:30

August 8 from 10:30 to 12:30

August 14 from 10:30 to 12:30

August 23 from 10:30 to 12:30

Best of all, you can just turn up on the spur of the moment, because no registration is required!

Link to Bibliothèques de Laval