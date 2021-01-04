Tuesday, January 5, 2021
Laval Police investigating suspicious death of Chomedey girl

Martin C. Barry
By Martin C. Barry

The Laval Police Department has launched an investigation into the cause of death of a seven-year-old girl at a home in Chomedey on Sunday.

The LPD received a call around 2:30 pm from a family living at a home on Le Boutillier St.

The LPD says the girl was found in cardio-pulmonary arrest and was transported by paramedics to hospital, where she was declared dead.

Although the LPD says it wanted to question up to seven people who were at the home, a language barrier was encountered and an interpreter was called in.

The LPD said on Sunday evening they were waiting for the results of an autopsy confirming the cause of death, but were not ruling out physical harm as a potential factor.

