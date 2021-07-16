Laval police investigate after two men shot at supper lounge

Laval Police officers were waiting earlier this week to meet two young men who were shot during the night last weekend in a Chomedey neighbourhood resto-bar, but who failed to report it.

The two, both in their 20s, checked into hospitals in Laval and Montreal for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Police had responded around 1:20 a.m. after reports of gunshots fired at the Aztec Supper Lounge on Curé-Labelle Blvd.

“When they arrived on the scene, no victims were located by the police,” said LPD spokesperson Stephanie Beshara. “However, we were informed a little later that two victims were taken to two different hospitals for gunshot wounds.”

One of the two young men was released from the hospital and both will eventually be interviewed by investigators.

“It is certain that when the situation allows it, when they are able to talk to us, the investigators will go to meet them,” added Beshara. “Now it remains to be seen if they want to cooperate with the police or not.”

Four-year-old dies after falling unconscious from heart issue

The Laval Police have confirmed the death of a four-year-old boy who was found unresponsive inside a residence Saturday night in Laval’s Pont-Viau district.

A 911 call, received at 6:40 p.m., led emergency services to Bazin Ave. where a young boy was reported to be unconscious. The child was in cardiorespiratory arrest when police arrived.

“Our officers began CPR (resuscitation) and paramedics took over,” said Beshara. “He was taken to a hospital where unfortunately he was pronounced dead.”

Several hours later, few details were available on what happened inside the residence, but information circulating on other media suggested it was an accident.

“All hypotheses are being investigated,” added Beshara. “At the time of the event, three people were on the scene and these three people were met by the police.”

According to TVA news, the child died after apparently strangling accidentally. The network claims that a member of the child’s family found the boy in the basement of their home, while the father-in-law was outside next to a swimming pool.

Upon arrival, police tried to resuscitate the boy who was in cardio-pulmonary arrest, while waiting for paramedics to arrive. The boy was then taken by ambulance to hospital where death was confirmed. At least one of the parents was said to be in deep shock and an autopsy was scheduled.

LPD seeks two suspects in aborted home invasion

The Laval Police are looking for two suspects nearly a month after a home invasion that took place in Laval’s Sainte-Dorothée neighbourhood. The incident happened around 9 pm on June 18 on des Géraniums Ave.

According to the police report, a resident at that address told the suspects that a closed-circuit camera was built into the doorbell of her home, which apparently caused them to flee.

The LPD says one of the suspects was a woman of apparent South American origin, around 25 years old, who spoke Spanish. She was wearing a camouflage-pattern hoodie with an Adidas logo on it, and the inscription HU Hiking written on the back, as well as grey slacks, black shoes and she had a black bag.

The other suspect was man of apparent South American origin, around 20 years old. He also was wearing a black hoodie with white writing in front, black slacks, black shoes and a black cap with a logo.

Anyone with information on the pair is asked to contact the Laval Police Department’s confidential Info-Line at 450 662-INFO (4636), or call 911. The file number is LVL 210622-042.