Laval Police identify suspect in alleged cell phone thefts

A suspect sought by the Laval Police Department since late last week for alleged fraud after three smartphones were picked up at a Laval Purolator courier branch by someone who hadn’t paid has been identified, the LPD announced on Monday.

According to the LPD, the victim of the alleged scam ordered the phones from a cellphone company in November last year.

A month later, he called the company to report that the phones had never been delivered.

However, when the cell phone company investigated, they discovered that someone had picked them up at a Purolator branch located on Dagenais Blvd. West near Laval’s Champfleury area.

Upon further investigation, Purolator found that the individual who picked up the smartphones had presented a printed delivery notice, although there is no mention of whether he was asked to show a piece of identification.

The suspect, seen in a widely circulated photo taken by a surveillance camera at Purolator, was described as being in his 20s, with black hair, eyeglasses and wearing a black coat.