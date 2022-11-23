Laval Police Dept.’s 2023 canine calendar now on sale

Popular annual calendar raises funds for Fondation Martin-Matte

Senior administrators and officers with the Laval Police Dept. – including at least one four-legged staffer – gathered at LPD headquarters on Chomedey Blvd. last week for the launch of the 2023 Dog Handlers Calendar to raise funds for the Fondation Martin-Matte for head-trauma victims.

Help for head trauma

Since 2009, the calendar has raised more than $500,000 for the cause, which helps pay for recreation and leisure activities for those diagnosed with head trauma problems.

“Since 2009, our police service has contributed to improving the quality of life of these victims who are far too numeous,” said LPD police chief Pierre Brochet.

“Every day, ten Quebecers lose their autonomy following a head trauma, of which at least half were the result of a car accident.

Calendar costs just $5

“We are proud to launch this brand-new issue of our dog handler calendar,” he continued. “Available for only $5, the sums raised will make a real difference for those in need. We invite the population at large to buy one.”

The LPD has been supporting the foundation through the annual publication of the calendar since the untimely death of former Laval Police Dept. dog-handler Éric Lavoie.

He passed away following a head injury he suffered in a car accident while he was on the way to answer an emergency call.

$542,200 raised so far

Proceeds from the 2022 calendar, amounting to $36,658, raised the total raised over the past 13 years to $542,200.

The 2023 calendars are available at the Valérie-Gignac Building, 3225 Saint-Martin Blvd. East), at neighbourhood LPD stations, as well as at LPD headquarters at 2911 Chomedey Blvd.

The calendars may also be purchased online through the Fondation Martin-Matte’s website: fondationmartinmatte.com.