Laval Police dealing with sixth murder of 2023

Investigators with the Laval Police are dealing with the city’s sixth homicide this year following the fatal stabbing of a woman at a home near the corner of rue Paradis and boulevard Saint-Elzéar in Vimont late last week.

The LPD received a 9-1-1 call at around 5:30 pm on Thursday Nov. 23. When they arrived, they found a 61-year-old woman who had been stabbed multiple times.

After being taken to hospital by ambulance, she was declared dead. A 30-year-old male, identified by Radio-Canada as Jérôme Frigault of Caraquet NB, was arrested and was said to be related to the victim, according to the LPD.

According to La Presse, the woman, identified as Mireille Martin, had contacted the LPD more than an hour before the stabbing to report she was being threatened by the assailant who was her nephew. He lived in a unit of the duplex which she she owned.