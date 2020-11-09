Monday, November 9, 2020
Health

Researchers in Laval and Montreal score breakthrough in neurogenerative disease treatment

Researchers from the Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS) in Laval and Montreal said on Monday that they have managed to demonstrate...
Home Local News
Local NewsPolice

Laval Police bust stunt drivers in rally at A-13 mall parking lot

Martin C. Barry
By Martin C. Barry
The scene last Saturday night in the parking lot at the Smart Centres mall on Autoroute 13.

The Laval Police handed out dozens of tickets last Saturday night after hundreds of drivers, many in souped-up cars, showed up like a “flash mob” in the parking lot outside the Wal-Mart at the Smart Centre on Autoroute 13 for an impromptu rally apparently organized through social media.

According to one report, as many as a thousand drivers answered the call around 8 pm, and revved their engines, performed risky stunts and even set off fireworks, before the arrival of up to 50 LPD officers who created a roadblock to stop them from leaving.

The tickets were for a range of offenses that included breaking COVID-19 rules, since Laval is currently subject to the conditions in a maximum restriction Red Zone (such as the size of gatherings).

Tickets were also given out to drivers with cars that had undergone illegal modifications, as well as to some who performed stunts judged by the police to be “dangerous driving.”

Previous articleLaval passes resolution recognizing Republic of Artsakh
Next articleChair of the SWLSB should do the honourable thing: Consider another career
Martin C. Barry
Martin C. Barryhttp://www.lavalnews.ca
Local Journalism Initiative Reporter for the Laval News. During his 23 years of covering political and community issues in the Montreal region, Marty has won numerous journalism awards from the Quebec Community Newspapers Association for written coverage as well as for photography. marty@newsfirst.ca

Related Articles

Health

Researchers in Laval and Montreal score breakthrough in neurogenerative disease treatment

Researchers from the Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS) in Laval and Montreal said on Monday that they have managed to demonstrate...
Read more
Education

Chair of the SWLSB should do the honourable thing: Consider another career

As a former employee of the SWLSB, I would like to add to the sentiments expressed by former Parent and Elected Commissioner, Tom...
Read more
Local News

Laval Police bust stunt drivers in rally at A-13 mall parking lot

The Laval Police handed out dozens of tickets last Saturday night after hundreds of drivers, many in souped-up cars, showed up like...
Read more

Weather

Latest Articles

Health

Researchers in Laval and Montreal score breakthrough in neurogenerative disease treatment

Researchers from the Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS) in Laval and Montreal said on Monday that they have managed to demonstrate...
Read more
Education

Chair of the SWLSB should do the honourable thing: Consider another career

As a former employee of the SWLSB, I would like to add to the sentiments expressed by former Parent and Elected Commissioner, Tom...
Read more
Local News

Laval Police bust stunt drivers in rally at A-13 mall parking lot

The Laval Police handed out dozens of tickets last Saturday night after hundreds of drivers, many in souped-up cars, showed up like...
Read more
International

Laval passes resolution recognizing Republic of Artsakh

Local Armenian community fears another genocide More than 135 supporters of the Republic of Artsakh, which is currently...
Read more
Public Transportation

STL wins AQTR Award for its online bus crowd estimator

The Société de transport de Laval (STL) was presented on Nov. 5, during an online “virtual gala,” with the Association québécoise des...
Read more
Load more
TLN Logo

Serving English Laval since 1993

450.978.9999

info@newsfirst.ca

304-3860 Notre-Dame Laval, Qc. H7V 1S1

Latest articles

Health

Researchers in Laval and Montreal score breakthrough in neurogenerative disease treatment

Researchers from the Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS) in Laval and Montreal said on Monday that they have managed to demonstrate...
Read more
Education

Chair of the SWLSB should do the honourable thing: Consider another career

As a former employee of the SWLSB, I would like to add to the sentiments expressed by former Parent and Elected Commissioner, Tom...
Read more
Local News

Laval Police bust stunt drivers in rally at A-13 mall parking lot

The Laval Police handed out dozens of tickets last Saturday night after hundreds of drivers, many in souped-up cars, showed up like...
Read more

Popular Categories

MORE STORIES

Researchers in Laval and Montreal score breakthrough in neurogenerative disease treatment

Chair of the SWLSB should do the honourable thing: Consider another...

Laval passes resolution recognizing Republic of Artsakh