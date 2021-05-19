Laval Police assist in arrest of three in drugs/firearms raids

Officers from the Laval Police Department provided assistance to investigators from the Montreal Police Department on May 13 and 14 to arrest three suspects and seize two firearms and an assortment of street drugs during raids conducted in downtown Montreal and Chomedey.

During the operation, police seized a handgun, a fully automatic rapid-fire rifle, eight ammunition magazines, a large quantity of munitions, and an assortment of narcotics that included cocaine, heroine and cannabis.

The Montreal Police Department issued this image of one of the firearms seized during the raids.

As well, $7,000 in cash found on the premises was also seized.

The three suspects, who remain in police custody after being arraigned in Montreal on charges that include possession of firearms and illicit drug trafficking, are Soheyb Hammi, age 31, Hichem Rouabah, age 26, and Mohamed Reda Drif, age 22.