Thursday, May 20, 2021
Laval Police assist in arrest of three in drugs/firearms raids

By Martin C. Barry
One of the firearms seized during the coordinated Montreal/Laval police department raids.

Officers from the Laval Police Department provided assistance to investigators from the Montreal Police Department on May 13 and 14 to arrest three suspects and seize two firearms and an assortment of street drugs during raids conducted in downtown Montreal and Chomedey.

During the operation, police seized a handgun, a fully automatic rapid-fire rifle, eight ammunition magazines, a large quantity of munitions, and an assortment of narcotics that included cocaine, heroine and cannabis.

The Montreal Police Department issued this image of one of the firearms seized during the raids.

As well, $7,000 in cash found on the premises was also seized.

The three suspects, who remain in police custody after being arraigned in Montreal on charges that include possession of firearms and illicit drug trafficking, are Soheyb Hammi, age 31, Hichem Rouabah, age 26, and Mohamed Reda Drif, age 22.

Martin C. Barry
Journalist with the Laval News since 2005. During his 24 years covering political and community issues in the Montreal region, Marty has won numerous journalism awards from the Quebec Community Newspapers Association for written coverage as well as for photography. marty@newsfirst.ca

