Laval police ask public for help in hit-and-run case

The Laval Police Dept. is asking for the public’s help to resolve a hit-and-run case from June 3.

The incident took place around 11:21 p.m. Two passengers on the motorcycle were riding in the service lane of Autoroute 15, southbound, in the Chomedey sector.

A few meters from Autoroute 440, they came into contact with a white SUV, which was re-entering the lane, after leaving the shoulder.

At the time of impact, both occupants were ejected from the motorcycle. Anyone with relevant information is asked to call 9-1-1, or 450 662-INFO (4636).

Human trafficking charges laid against Laval man after traffic stop in Manitoba

A Laval man has been charged by RCMP in western Canada with human trafficking after he was stopped for erratic driving in Manitoba.

Jean Francois D’Asti-Brideau, 26, from Laval, was pulled over on Winnipeg’s Perimeter Highway in January 2021. Police said at the time that it appeared a physical altercation had taken place between the man and his female passenger.

It was later determined that the woman was a victim of human trafficking and being taken from Quebec to British Columbia, RCMP said in a news release last week. D’Asti-Brideau was tracked down in Kamloops and arrested last week. He is charged with human trafficking and sex-related offences and has been returned to Winnipeg.

When his real identity became known it was discovered there were a number of warrants for his arrest from Quebec and Ontario. A vehicle search turned up multiple weapons, including a stun gun. He was charged with several weapons-related offences, identity theft, obstructing a peace officer and various Highway Traffic Act offences.

Alleged “Grandparent Scammer” from Laval nailed in Belleville

Ontario Provincial Police in eastern Ontario’s Lennox and Addington County stopped a “Grandparent Scam” in progress recently involving a Laval resident.

Last week, police responded to a report of a fraud in progress. OPP officers arrested one person, charging 46-year-old Maxime Chung of Laval with fraud over $5,000 and theft over $5,000.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

Seven people, including one in Laval, arrested on child porn charges

Seven people in Quebec between the ages of 42 and 61, including a man from Laval, have been arrested in connection with child pornography charges.

A joint police team, including officers from the Sûreté du Québec, Laval and Montreal, Quebec City, Longueuil and Gatineau police forces, made the arrests last week in regions around the province.

Officers conducted searches in Laval, Anjou, St-Ambroise, Granby, Sherbrooke, Québec, St-Hubert, and Gatineau as part of an “important investigation,” the SQ stated in a news release.

The searches took place at the suspects’ homes, where police seized computer equipment for analysis. Those arrested are facing charges related to possession, distribution and access to child pornography, police said.

Woman to be charged with murder in killing of man at Laval restaurant

The Quebec Provincial Police say a woman arrested in Ontario is facing murder charges in connection with a homicide inside a Laval restaurant.

The shooting took place on June 1 at this des Laurentides Blvd. restaurant.

Britney Lewis, 25, of Pickering, Ont., was arrested by Durham Regional Police last week and was set to appear in an Ontario courtroom before being transferred to Quebec to face charges of premeditated murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the death of Bernard Cherfan.

Cherfan, 42, was known to have links to organized crime. He was gunned down June 1 inside La Perle restaurant on des Laurentides Blvd. in Laval’s Vimont district around 7:25 p.m. in front of other diners.

“The investigation in this case is ongoing and more arrests may be made in the near future,” the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said in a news release. The dinner-time shooting startled a number of people who were dining at the restaurant at the time of the killing. Police say anyone with information can contact the SQ at 1-833-888-ARME (2763).