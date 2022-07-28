Laval Police arrest four believed to be connected to recent gun incidents

The Laval Police say they have arrested four suspects believed to have been involved in recent incidents involving the discharge of firearms.

During the arrests, a Glock .45 handgun with an ammunition clip containing 12 bullets and a cell phone were seized, according to the LPD.

The LPD identified two of the arrested suspects as Kylel Devon Vilmond, 21, and Mélissa Gingras, 20. They were expected to be arraigned at the Laval courthouse on Thursday July 28 and Friday July 29.

Two other suspects whose names were not provided were identified as a 25-year-old woman and a minor. Both were interviewed by LPD investigators and were released.

A Glock .45 handgun similar to the one the LPD says it seized during the recent arrest of the four suspects.

All the suspects face charges of unlicensed firearms possession, as well as breaking court-imposed conditions stemming from previous run-ins with the law.

In an annual report issued in June, the LPD noted that gun-related violence in Laval rose exponentially in 2020 and 2021, compared to 2019.

According to the report, there were 18 gun-related incidents in Laval in 2019. The number rose to 40 in 2020, and then to 42 in 2021.

The report went on to say that most gun-related violence over this period of time has been taking place in the Laval district of Chomedey.