Laval Police arrest eight in alleged vehicle theft ring

The Laval Police Dept. says it has arrested eight suspects believed to be connected to a vehicle theft ring that was operating mainly in Laval.

The LPD said it launched “Project Quartz,” the name of this anti-car theft operation, following a growing number of citizen car theft reports.

According to a statement from the force, from Aug. 18 to 22 LPD officers closely watched hotel parking lots.

As a result, they ended up arresting suspects who were allegedly targeting Jeep Wrangler, Dodge Ram and Jeep Grand Cherokee vehicles at night.

The eight suspects taken in as a result of the operation are between the ages of 19 and 38. They face charges of vehicle theft and possession of burglary tools.