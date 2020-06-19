Laval opens pools and water parks to help cool residents during heat wave

Because of the heat wave that is currently rolling through the Laval and greater Montreal regions, as well as a heat alert issued by Laval’s director of public health, the city says it decided to open six water parks on Thursday, as well as seven swimming pools and three additional water parks starting on Saturday.

However, access to the facilities will be subject to strict sanitary rules because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The city says it has also decided to open special air-conditioned “cooling zones” in select municipal buildings, details of which will be made available at the City of Laval web site: click here.

Access to these aquatic installations is subject to an online registration process, which is expected to be up and running soon. The city says it is insisting on this measure in order to maximize safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.

All the same, the city is advising Laval residents to try and limit their outdoor public interactions during the ongoing pandemic, while observing safety precautions for the well-being of all, but especially children, senior citizens and those who are most vulnerable.

The city has announced that the following air-conditioned municipal buildings will be open as of June 20 for those seeking to cool off. Water, tables and chairs will be available, but that the usual COVID-19 sanitary precautions will be observed.