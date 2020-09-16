Laval now on heightened ‘Yellow’ alert for spread of COVID-19

With an announcement Tuesday by Quebec that Laval is now on a “yellow” alert for COVID-19, the CISSS de Laval has issued a reminder of the special measures in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus during this heightened stage of the COVID-19 warning system.

Keep your distance, or run the risk of catching this.

According to the regional health agency, everyone is expected to keep abiding by the preventive measures already in place, including:

• Respecting two metres of social distancing between individuals.

• Always wearing a protective face mask in public places, while also washing hands frequently.

• Avoiding gatherings of 10 persons or more.

Earlier this month, Quebec created four color codes to represent stages of public alert during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic: Green (caution), Yellow (pre-alert), Orange (medium alert) and Red (maximum alert).

The Yellow status means there will be more police scrutiny on whether members of the public are following the regulations, while stricter controls are also imposed on gatherings and public activities.

Eight regions in Quebec are now under Yellow alert: Montreal, Quebec City, Laval, the Eastern Townships, the Montérégie, Outaouais, Bas-Saint-Laurent and Chaudières-Apalaches.