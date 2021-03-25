Home Archives Archives Laval News Volume 29-06 By Costa Hovris March 25, 2021 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email Front page of the Laval News, March 24th, 2021 issue. The current issue of the Laval News volume 29-06 published March 24th, 2021.Covering Laval local news, politics, sports and our new section Mature Life.(Click on the image to read the paper.) https://www.lavalnews.ca/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/TLN-29-06-WEB.pdfFront page of the Laval News, March 24th, 2021 issue. Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email Previous articlePLQ surveys Laval’s wants and needs for a future ‘Charter of Regions’Next articleJoly announces nearly $44 million in support to COVID-impacted businesses Costa Hovrishttp://www.lavalnews.ca Related Articles Accidents Road rage incident Thursday closes Autoroute 13 Breaking News Rainfall warning issued for Laval and other areas of province Politics New coalition asks Quebec for estates-general on senior citizens Weather Latest Articles Accidents Road rage incident Thursday closes Autoroute 13 Breaking News Rainfall warning issued for Laval and other areas of province Politics New coalition asks Quebec for estates-general on senior citizens Business City preparing to allow enlarged outdoor terraces at restaurants City-Watch Laval City-Watch Load more