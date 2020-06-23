Laval/Montreal autoroute links closed partly Monday night into early Tuesday morning

Transport Quebec has announced the partial closing of several key stretches of the Montreal autoroute network – including two in Laval – tonight (Monday), extending into the early hours on Tuesday morning, while repairs are being done.

A-13 | AUTOROUTE CHOMEDEY

Between Montreal (around Pierrefonds-Roxboro) to Laval

on the Louis-Bisson Bridge, heading over the Rivière des Prairies

northbound.

Partial closing of two lanes out of 4, from Monday 7 pm to Tuesday 5 am

Note: Southbound, three lanes will be available on the bridge (as regulated by the gate system), but the roadside weigh scale will be closed during the same period.

LAVAL

A-15 | Laurentian Autoroute

Laval

Direction southbound

Exit 7 (De la Concorde, Notre-Dame and Cartier boulevards)

Closure of the exit: from Monday 9 pm to Tuesday 4 am.

Detour: via the 4-E exit (De Salaberry St. East) in Montreal, make a U-turn and A-15 North.

On the service road

Between Saint-Martin and Notre-Dame boulevards

Complete closure, from Monday 9 pm to Tuesday 4 am

Detour: via Saint-Martin ouest, Chomedey south and Notre-Dame east

Closings by default: