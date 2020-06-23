Laval/Montreal autoroute links closed partly Monday night into early Tuesday morning

Transport Quebec has announced the partial closing of several key stretches of the Montreal autoroute network – including two in Laval – tonight (Monday), extending into the early hours on Tuesday morning, while repairs are being done.
A-13 | AUTOROUTE CHOMEDEY
Between Montreal (around Pierrefonds-Roxboro) to Laval
on the Louis-Bisson Bridge, heading over the Rivière des Prairies
northbound.
- Partial closing of two lanes out of 4, from Monday 7 pm to Tuesday 5 am
Note: Southbound, three lanes will be available on the bridge (as regulated by the gate system), but the roadside weigh scale will be closed during the same period.
LAVAL
A-15 | Laurentian Autoroute
Laval
Direction southbound
Exit 7 (De la Concorde, Notre-Dame and Cartier boulevards)
- Closure of the exit: from Monday 9 pm to Tuesday 4 am.
Detour: via the 4-E exit (De Salaberry St. East) in Montreal, make a U-turn and A-15 North.
On the service road
Between Saint-Martin and Notre-Dame boulevards
- Complete closure, from Monday 9 pm to Tuesday 4 am
Detour: via Saint-Martin ouest, Chomedey south and Notre-Dame east
Closings by default:
- The entrance to Saint-Martin Blvd. east. Detour via Le Corbusier south and de la Concorde west boulevards.
- Entrance to Saint-Martin Blvd. west.