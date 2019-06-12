Laval honours its best young athletes at ‘Mérite sportif’

The 2019 Alexandre Despatie bursary went to Laval gymnast Laurie Denommée, regarded as one of the rising hopes nationally in the highly disciplined sport.

(TLN) On May 28, a total of 234 medallions were awarded to promising young athletes from all over Laval during the 61st Mérite sportif lavallois ceremony.

Athletes, coaches, family members and friends were welcomed by Laval city councillor for L’Orée-des-Bois Yannick Langlois who was representing the mayor, as well as Geneviève Cossette, president of Sports Laval.

In addition, the young athletes were able to hear the encouraging words of the evening’s special guest of honour: Jean-François Ménard, an Olympic trainer specializing in mental preparation who has worked with some of the world’s leading Canadian Olympic contenders.

The evening’s special guest was Jean-François Ménard, who has trained Canadian Olympic contenders in mental concentration.

Many young athletes

Among the athletes honoured this year were track and field players, badminton players, boxers, cheerleaders, fencers, gymnasts, hockey players, judo, karate and taekwondo practitioners, figure and speed skaters, synchronized skaters, cross country skiers, as well as table tennis and volleyball players. Of the 234 medallions, 12 were gold, 38 were silver and 184 were bronze.

The 2019 Alexandre Despatie bursary was awarded to Laurie Denommée, a rising star in gymnastics. She is recognized as one of the country’s leading hopes in this discipline. A gymnast since age four, she is hoping to become part of the Canadian team at the 2020 Olympics.