Laval man suspected of killing his kids ordered to undergo psychiatric testing

More than two weeks after Laval Police found the bodies of his two children lifeless in their Sainte-Dorothée home, Kamaljit Arora has been ordered by a judge to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

The scene on Lauzon St. around 9:20 pm on Monday Oct. 17. (Photo: courtesy of Laval Police)

A psychiatric assessment of the currently hospitalized 45-year-old was ordered on Thursday after three court appearances were previously postponed when Arora was deemed insufficiently coherent to understand what was going on.

Two murders and an assault are alleged to have been committed in the family’s home on Lauzon St. in Sainte-Dorothée on Oct. 17.

Arora has spent most of the past few weeks in a coma at Sacré Coeur Hospital in Montreal.

The Laval Police were called to the Arora home where they found the bodies of his 13-year-old daughter, Anzel, and 11-year-old son, Aaron.

Kamaljit’s wife was also assaulted, and he faces a charge of attempting to strangle her, according to police.

According to media reports, Laval police officers believe Arora tried to take his own life before they arrived on the scene.

The case will be heard again in court on Thursday Nov. 10, according to Quebec’s Crown prosecutor’s office.