Laval man dies after diving, striking head in backyard pool

A man in his 40s has died after diving into his backyard pool and striking his head on the bottom around 6 pm last Sunday evening.

Paramedics who arrived on the scene on Savard St. east of Sainte-Rose tried to revive him, although in vain, and he was declared dead. Family members were said to have been present the whole time.

One injured after Sainte-Rose knife assault Saturday

A knife attack that took place during the late hours last Saturday left one person injured in the Sainte-Rose sector of Laval.

The LPD received a call around 11:30 pm about an injured victim, who was found at the corner of Curé-Labelle Blvd. and avenue de la Renaissance.

The 44-year-old male was transported to hospital, and his life was not considered to be in danger.

Ste-Dorothée balcony collapse injures 13-month-old and adults

A balcony located on the third floor of an apartment building on de l’Hôtel de Ville Blvd. in Sainte-Dorothée suddenly collapsed last Saturday evening, while three adults and a 13-month-old baby were on it.

The infant was seriously hurt, although there are no fears for the child’s life. It was being cared for at the CHU Sainte-Justine following the incident. The other three adults, two men and a woman who are family members, suffered minor injuries. They too were transported to hospital.

According to police, around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, a call was made to 911 about people injured following a serious fall. The balcony was at the back of the residential building over a parking lot. An investigation has been launched by the Laval Police Dept. into the incident.

Laval police seek info on man arrested for pimping and trafficking

The Laval Police Dept. is asking anyone who believes they may have information about a man suspected of pimping and human trafficking operations in Laval to contact them.

The LPD reported on July 4 that Curtis Bartlett, a 27-year-old suspect, was arrested by investigators from the force’s sex crimes unit.

The Laval Police issued this picture of Curtiss Bartlett.

The LPD had been aware of Bartlett’s activities since at least last May, when information they had received suggested he was involved in sexual exploitation and drug trafficking in Laval, and that he maintained control over several women working in the sex trade – some of whom were underage.

The LPD believes that Bartlett’s modus operandi involved introducing himself to his victims as a “john” or client, and that while posing as a wealthy and generous man he would offer to open the doors to wealth. At the same time, according to the LPD, he provided the women he victimized with a large quantity of drugs.

Laval man among three charged by RCMP in money laundering

An RCMP investigation has resulted in charges being laid against three individuals, one being from Laval, involved in money laundering, with suspected ties to Colombian criminal organizations.

The three are Yan Trépanier, 49 years old, from Laval; Andrew Barera, 35 years old, from Montréal; and Michael-Joey D’Opéra, 27 years old, from Laval.

The investigation, launched in March 2020 in response to a tip from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) in the U.S., revealed that the suspects laundered more than $18 million in less than a year.

Search warrants executed in July 2021 resulted in police officers seizing $46,000 in cash, prohibited firearms and devices, a silencer and bookkeeping notebooks.

The investigation was conducted in collaboration with the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC), Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) and the Forensic Accounting Management Group (FAMG).

The three accused are scheduled to make court appearances on July 15 at the Palais de Justice in Montreal. Charges of laundering proceeds of crime, conspiracy to import and possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of prohibited firearms and devices have been filed against them.

Nineteen-year-old arrested, two handguns seized

The Laval Police say they confiscated two firearms and arrested a 19-year-old male from Brossard who is suspected to have recently been involved in armed incidents on Laval territory.

The suspect, identified as Jonathan Estimé, was taken into custody on June 30. The officers, executing a search warrant, found two Glock 9 mm handguns, one of which was equipped with a high-capacity ammunition clip.

As well, a quantity of ammunition was seized, as was $3,000 in cash, fake I.D. cards, plastic bags containing crack cocaine, and a cell phone. Estimé faces charges of being in possession of a prohibited weapon with ammunition, possession of counterfeit documents and violation of court-ordered conditions. He was scheduled to make a court appearance on Tuesday July 12.