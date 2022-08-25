Laval man charged with indecent exposure in Parc Bernard-Landry

A man from Laval man has been charged with indecent exposure and voyeurism after allegedly exposing himself to a young girl in a park in the city’s Laval-des-Rapides district.

Benoit Hotte, age 55, has been charged with indecent exposure and voyeurism allegedly committed at Parc Bernard-Landry in Laval-des-Rapides.

According to the Laval Police Dept., Benoit Hotte, 55, inserted his hand into his pants in front of a young girl in Parc Bernard-Landry on Aug. 13, then dropped his pants to the ground while staring at her.

After being arrested, Hotte had a court appearance on Aug. 15 and was released on bail with several conditions to be followed. He is scheduled to return to court in November.

Court records show that Hotte was arrested in Laval last year under similar circumstances. He was charged on July 8 last year with committing an indecent act and exposing himself to a minor the previous December.

That case is still pending at the Laval courthouse. Anyone who believes they may have been a victim or a witness to Hotte’s alleged acts is urged to contact Laval police at 450-662-INFO (4636) or call 911. The file number is LVL 220813-055.