Laval man charged with attempted murder in Ottawa

Ottawa Police criminal investigators charged a man from Laval with attempted murder on Aug. 29 following an assault committed on Aug. 23 in the City of Ottawa’s east end.

According to a statement issued by Ottawa Police, the incident happened at about 7:05 am, when a man was attacked outside of a residence near the Ottawa Hospital’s General campus off Smyth Road.

The victim was struck with a hammer and stabbed. Neighbours called police and the suspect fled on foot before their arrival. The police said neighbours called police to report two men fighting.

The victim, a 23-year-old male, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The Ottawa Police said that with the help of the Laval Police Dept., Ottawa Police investigators were able to identify and locate the suspect.

He was subsequently arrested at his residence in Laval by the Laval Police on Aug. 23 and transported back to Ottawa for processing and arraignment. William Robin, 22, from Laval faces the following charges:

Attempt to commit murder;

Aggravated assault;

Assault with a weapon;

Possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes.

Robin appeared before a judge at the Ottawa courthouse on Aug. 25 and was remanded into custody.

Man killed in fiery car crash on Laval highway

A 38-year-old man died in a fiery car crash on Autoroute 13 in Laval on Aug. 25.

According to the Laval Police, the male victim was driving south on the A-13 service road when he crashed into a pole near des Bois Ave. and his vehicle caught on fire around 8:30 p.m.

After Laval Police officers and other first responders arrived on the scene, he was pronounced dead. An investigation has been launched to determine the exact cause leading to the fatal collision.

Suspicious fire damages Sainte-Rose bar a second time

Arson investigators are trying to determine whether a fire that broke out on the night of Aug. 24 at the Bayrock Lounge in Laval’s Sainte-Rose sector was deliberately set.

According to news reports, an armed assault this past July as well as an arson incident in January last year took place at the bar located at the corner of Curé Labelle and de la Renaissance boulevards in Sainte-Rose.

Firefighters were alerted of the blaze as early as 10:30 pm on Aug. 24, but quickly brought it under control. Once on the scene, they determined that a window had been broken and furnishings inside the establishment had been damaged by smoke. Since the Laval Fire Dept. doesn’t conduct arson investigations, the matter is now in the hands of the Laval Police.