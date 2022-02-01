Laval man arrested by Smiths Falls Police for alleged identity theft

A 58-year-old male resident of Laval was arrested on Tuesday Jan. 25 by police in Smiths Falls, Ont. after trying to buy a vehicle worth more than $100,000 at a car dealership while using identity documents which were not his own.

The Smiths Falls Police Service charged Ghislain Galipeau with fraud and identity theft.

They were alerted by staff at the car dealership after Galipeau had completed on online financing application on Monday Jan. 24, which he had filled in with information from the allegedly fraudulent I.D. documents.

Upon returning the following day, he was arrested by the police.

The charges against him include: