Laval man among eight arrested along Highway 401 for car theft

A 20-year-old man from Laval is one of eight individuals who were arrested by the Ontario Provincial Police along Highway 401 during a two-week period last month on suspicion of participating in organized car theft.

According to a statement issued by the OPP on Oct. 31, the Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry Detachment (SD&G) of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) intercepted nine high-end stolen vehicles travelling along the Highway 401 corridor from Oct. 17 to Oct. 30.

Among those arrested was Romenskee Colas, 20, of Laval.

He has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, as well as two counts of “failing to comply with an undertaking” (which generally means not turning up for a court appearance or for a police appointment).

The vast majority of the seven other suspects arrested were from the region of Montreal.