Laval launches 2020 Mon quartier fleuri contest

Residents have until April 5 to sign up in teams

(TLN) The City of Laval is calling on all residents who love horticulture to sign up for the Mon quartier fleuri contest, which aims to beautify neighbourhoods while also encouraging citizen involvement.

For the fourth year, twelve cultivation sites will be set up in the four corners of Laval. Participants have until April 5 to register.

A growing tradition

“I am very happy to see this contest becoming a tradition,” says Sainte-Dorothée city councillor Ray Khalil, the executive-committee member responsible for agriculture, parks and green spaces.

“It allows us to become aware of and to spotlight the talent and creativity of Laval’s horticulturalists. In the space of a few months, this little competition between neighbourhoods will see the creation of several original and inspiring ideas for the enjoyment of residents and passersby.”

City giving help

In all, 12 teams will be created and each of them will be able to count on the support of a horticultural technician for guidance before planting day, which is scheduled for June 6. The City of Laval is allotting $3,000 to each team to buy flowers and other greenery from local suppliers to be cultivated through the coming summer months.

Each cultivation plot will be made ready by staff from the city’s public works department; the department will also be responsible for watering and weeding throughout the growing season.

Prizes for the winners

The winning team will receive a $200 cheque from Serres Lavoie for each of the team members; the People’s Choice award winning team will receive $100 cheques from Serres Lavoie for each of the team members; there will also be a lucky draw for two training sessions in horticulture practices by the Centre de formation horticole de Laval.

To register, or to see the locations of the cultivation sites or to see the regulations, visit this web site (monquartierfleuri.laval.ca) from now to April 5.