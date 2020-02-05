Laval Jeux du Québec fundraiser earns $141,900

(TLN) A fundraiser held for the benefit of the Jeux du Québec Games Finals being held in Laval this summer raised $141,900, according to the city. The amount was beyond expectations.

The event was sponsored by Desjardins Entreprises and was attended by 600 supporters. The initial had been $100,000. It took place at the Salle André-Mathieu at Montmorency College.

Everyone helping

Former Olympic diver Roseline Filion, who is official spokesperson for the Finals, was thrilled with the positive response. Mayor Marc Demers underscored the importance of all players in the community becoming involved with their support, including businesses.

“To host the Finals of the Games is an honor and I am extremely proud of it,” he said. “I am also proud to see that all the efforts made by the organizing committee and its partners to make our region known. Proud also of all our citizens who are preparing to warmly welcome people coming from all over Quebec.”