Laval is offering $125,000 subsidy to manufacturers

City anticipates digitization of the manufacturing sector

Last week, the City of Laval launched a new program of subsidies for manufacturers based in the city, designed to support productivity while helping to accelerate the digital conversion of manufacturing processes.

According to the city, manufacturers in Laval can apply to receive non-reimbursable financial assistance of up to $125,000. The city would be providing guidance, assistance and advice at the same time.

“Support to businesses has been part of our priorities since the beginning of the pandemic,” says says deputy mayor and executive-committee vice-president Stéphane Boyer, who is responsible for economic development dossiers.

A digital future

“This $125,000 in financial aid is more necessary than ever to ensure a sustainable relaunch of the economy,” he adds.

“This sum will help businesses support their digital transformation, while also giving them access to experts from Laval to follow them during projects. This subsidy will make a big difference for our businesses, while also making a positive impact on our economy.”

The subsidy is being made available by the city as a non-reimbursable sum based on certain conditions:

25 per cent of the cost for acquiring equipment, up to a maximum $100,000 per business;

Related costs for the acquisition of equipment (to a maximum of 15 per cent of the cost of the acquisition);

Additional benefits for projects with a significant element involving manufactured items for the “Internet of Objects” (up to 25 per cent of the cost of acquisition of equipment to a maximum of $125,000 per business).