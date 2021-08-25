Laval holds its 48th blood donor clinic Sept. 9 – 10

No walk-ins, pre-registration necessary to give blood

Keeping in mind that blood is essential for assuring everyone’s health, the City of Laval will be holding a blood donor clinic on Thursday Sept. 9 and Friday Sept. 10, from 10 am 7 pm each day, at the Bois-de-Boulogne Sports Centre in the district of Pont-Viau.

48th annual clinic

It will be the 48th time the City of Laval holds this now-annual blood donor clinic.

However, given the current restrictions imposed because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the city is asking all those who want to give blood to make an appointment online at https://www.hema-quebec.qc.ca/formulaire-demande-de-rendez-vous.fr.html, or call 1 800 343-7264 to make an appointment.

Covid protections

Protective measures against COVID-19 (including face masks and hand-washing) will also be used during the blood donor clinic.

The clinic is being organized by the city in conjunction with the municipal employees and the province’s official blood collection agency, Héma-Québec.

The Bois-de-Boulogne Sports Centre is located at 955 Bois-de-Boulogne​ Ave., Laval (Québec), H7N 4G1​​.