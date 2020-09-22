Laval goes to ‘Orange’ for COVID-19 transmission risk

After the City of Laval was declared an Orange zone (moderate risk) for COVID-19 transmission on Tuesday afternoon, Mayor Marc Demers issued the following statement on Twitter.

“The increase in the number of cases continues and it is more important than ever to take the necessary means to get back to the Green zone,” he said, after Laval’s status was upgraded from Yellow.

“I am therefore asking you to respect at all times the sanitary guidelines from the provincial office for public health while avoiding gatherings in private residences,” Demers continued.

Mayor Marc Demers’ Tuesday afternoon Tweet.

“Let us all do our part for those near us, our senior citizens and our business owners who have already suffered a great deal. I have confidence in you. Together, let us limit the spread of this invisible virus.”

In addition to Laval, Quebec’s Outaouais region was also placed on Orange alert on Tuesday afternoon. Several outbreaks of COVID-19 have been reported in Laval, including one at Cité de la Santé hospital, and at a private seniors’ retirement residence.

Rules within the Orange zone include: