Laval firms win ‘Prix Créateurs’ business awards

(TLN) Groupe Sélection and Tornatech were two Laval-based businesses which were awarded prizes during the 2019 Prix Créateurs d’emplois du Québec awards ceremony held in Quebec City recently.

Two awards for firms

The two companies won the “Champion” and “People’s Choice” awards respectively for the Laval region after taking part in this competition sponsored by Fondaction, the Conseil de patronat du Québec and the Corporation des parcs industriels du Québec.

Groupe Sélection is a well-known developer of real-estate projects, most notably of retirement residences for senior citizens. Established 30 years ago, the company now has 50 retirement residences that are operational or under development and employ a staff of more than 5,000 people across Quebec.

Job creation honoured

Groupe Sélection was recognized in particular for the fact it created 351 new jobs in the Laval region in 2018. The company currently employs 2,356 workers in Laval.

The year 2018 was a big one for Tornatech, which specializes in the design and manufacture of controls for firefighting pumps. To support its growth, the company adopted special measures last year.

Innovative measures

After moving into a new factory containing ultramodern equipment with LEED certification to meet the company’s ecological values, Tornatech created 43 new positions last year, raising its number of employees to 171.

Faced with a lack of public transit service access to its factory, the company created a shuttle bus route for its employees, while also paying some of the cost of their workers’ Opus public transit payment cards.