Laval’s firehalls offered safety lessons during ‘open house’

At the LFD’s firehall number four in Sainte-Dorothée, firefighters Luc Côté, Louis Vézina and Didier Boucher gave young Antoine Hamel a tour of the facilities.

Martin C. Barry

As long as anyone can remember, children have loved fire trucks. There’s just something about their bright red colour, their loud sounds and their flashing lights that gets kids going. But more than that, fire trucks bring out the child in all of us.

Open house all day

Once a year, kids and parents from all over Laval get an opportunity to get up close to the trucks and to meet the firefighters when the Laval Fire Department puts out the welcome mat at its nine firehalls across the island.

During this year’s event held on Saturday Oct. 12 in conjunction with fire prevention week (Oct. 6-12), kids of all ages had the opportunity to get up close to the shiny, bright red ladder and pump trucks parked in firehall garages.

Among the many families who came out to the Laval Fire Department’s firehall number two in Chomedey were the Janezics: Sergio (father), Shannon (mother), Milan (in the truck) and baby Cruz (in stroller not seen in photo)

Like big toys for kids

For children probably more used to playing with scale-models, actually being able to climb behind the wheel of a huge shiny red rig and touching the intricate controls was something they will probably remember for years to come. It may also inspire a few to become firefighters one day.

From morning to late afternoon, the kids got a chance to learn all about the work of firefighters, to watch and take part in equipment demonstrations, to receive fire prevention advice, and even to climb into a truck and feel what it’s like to do the work of a fireman or firewoman.