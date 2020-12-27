Monday, December 28, 2020
Vimont recycling dump fire expected to burn a few days more

Units from the Laval Fire Department were still on the scene Sunday night at a recycling dump on Saulnier St. in Vimont where a...
Vimont recycling dump fire expected to burn a few days more

Martin C. Barry
By Martin C. Barry
(Photo: Courtesy of APL)

Units from the Laval Fire Department were still on the scene Sunday night at a recycling dump on Saulnier St. in Vimont where a blaze broke out the day before in a large pile of recycling materials.

According to news reports late Sunday night, the fire department was expected to continue trying to douse the heavily smoking pile over the next few days, as it refuses for now to go out.

The pile, made up mostly of old and dry scrap wood as well as other remaindered construction materials, was first reported to be ablaze around 9 am on Saturday, said the Laval Fire Department.

According to the Association des Pompiers de Laval, smoke and flames were visible from nearby Autoroute 440, as well as Route 335, and Autoroute 19 which intersects the A-440 near there.

(Photo: Courtesy of APL)

At 6:40 am Sunday, the APL Tweeted that the flames had grown in intensity during the night.

The firefighters were trying to extinguish the source of the fire, which was said to be at the centre of one of the piles in the yard operated by Multi-Recyclage.

By Sunday, the fire department had ruled out arson as the cause. They said it was more likely to have been a case of spontaneous combustion caused by intense heat generated deep inside the pile as the materials decomposed.

They believe the fire probably started weeks ago, but was only noticed in the last few days as the smoke and flames became obvious.

Martin C. Barry
Martin C. Barryhttp://www.lavalnews.ca
Local Journalism Initiative Reporter for the Laval News. During his 23 years of covering political and community issues in the Montreal region, Marty has won numerous journalism awards from the Quebec Community Newspapers Association for written coverage as well as for photography. marty@newsfirst.ca

