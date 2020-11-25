Thursday, November 26, 2020
Cascades paper announces closing of Laval napkin facility

Montreal-based paper manufacturer Cascades Inc. announced on Wednesday that it will be closing its Laval napkin-making facility at the end of June. The company says...
Laval firefighters battle blaze in Pont-Viau

Martin C. Barry
By Martin C. Barry
(Photos: Courtesy of Association des Pompiers de Laval APL)

Firefighters with the Service d’incendie de Laval were still on the scene late Wednesday morning on Berri St. in Pont-Viau where a two-storey apartment block was heavily damaged by fire.

According to initial reports, a small cannabis growing operation was found by firefighters on an upper floor, although it appeared to be legal.

Firefighters were on the scene since around 3 am, when they saw dense smoke billowing from an upper level. In all, three alarms were sounded.

Des Laurentides Blvd. between Lévesque and Tourangeau were shut to traffic early Wednesday morning. No injuries were reported.

Martin C. Barry
Martin C. Barryhttp://www.lavalnews.ca
Local Journalism Initiative Reporter for the Laval News. During his 23 years of covering political and community issues in the Montreal region, Marty has won numerous journalism awards from the Quebec Community Newspapers Association for written coverage as well as for photography. marty@newsfirst.ca

