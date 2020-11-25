Laval firefighters battle blaze in Pont-Viau

Firefighters with the Service d’incendie de Laval were still on the scene late Wednesday morning on Berri St. in Pont-Viau where a two-storey apartment block was heavily damaged by fire.

According to initial reports, a small cannabis growing operation was found by firefighters on an upper floor, although it appeared to be legal.

Firefighters were on the scene since around 3 am, when they saw dense smoke billowing from an upper level. In all, three alarms were sounded.

Des Laurentides Blvd. between Lévesque and Tourangeau were shut to traffic early Wednesday morning. No injuries were reported.