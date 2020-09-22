Laval Fire Dept. responded to two house fires early Tuesday

The Laval Fire Department responded to two fires at residential addresses in Laval during the early hours Tuesday morning. One of the fires ended up destroying a house.

The LFD received a call around 3 am about a fire on Stella St. in the district of Saint-François, where the blaze appeared to have started on an outdoor terrace.

According to fire officials, it was under control by 4 am. Although no injuries were reported, a man and woman who lived at the address were evacuated. The LFD has declared the house a write-off as a result of damage caused by the fire.

The second fire was at a single-storey home on Jacques St. in Laval’s Fabreville district. The LFD responded around 6:15 am after someone called 9-1-1. The occupants had fled by the time the firefighters arrived.