Laval’s annual ‘Fête de Famille’ draws thousands

The festive and free gathering featured shows, activities, a teen zone, inflatable structures and colourful characters.

Martin C. Barry

Thousands of moms, dads and children from all over Laval observed an annual ritual that has become associated with the end of summer when they went to the city’s Centre de la Nature on Sunday during Labour Day weekend to have fun at the Fête de la Famille.

Family took front stage – even if there was no mistaking for even a moment that the day belonged to the kids – at the festive and free gathering that featured shows, activities, a teen zone, inflatable structures and colourful characters.

During the all-day event, the Centre de la nature was transformed into a vast amusement park that also featured interactive shows and workshops, makeup artists, clowns magicians and much more.

Canadian track and field gold medalist Bruny Surin (second from left) is seen here with promoters of the City of Laval’s Laval à Vélo biking event during the Fête de la Famille on Labour Day weekend.

Olympic great Bruny Surin

For some, one of the highlights early on in the day was a chance to meet Canadian Olympic track and field gold medalist Bruny Surin. While greeting parents and children, the 100-metre dash record holder (who is a Chomedey resident) was also promoting the fifth annual Laval à Vélo bike rally taking place on Sunday Sept. 15.

“I am so pleasantly surprised to see so many people here today,” Surin said in an interview with The Laval News. “We are very lucky to have such nice weather today. Nice to see so many families have come out today for this event.”

Surin won a gold medal in the 4×100 metres relay at the 1996 Atlanta U.S.A. Summer Olympics. He is also one of the select few track and field athletes to have broken the 10-second barrier many times.