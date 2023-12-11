Laval donates more than $407,000 to Centraide

A great mobilization in support of the community
The City of Laval’s 25th annual employee and retiree campaign raised $407,090.48 for Centraide
of Greater Montreal.
This amount, which is higher than last year,
corresponds to the sum of donations collected from employees,
retirees and elected officials, in addition to corporate donations.
This year, despite the more difficult economic context, the teams
have shown great generosity and mobilization.
“I am proud to see the renewed generosity of our teams. Despite
the current inflation, their desire to give back to the community
and their active participation has made it possible to raise this
important amount of money that will help our Laval organizations support many people in vulnerable situations.” — Christine
Poirier, member of the Executive Committee and municipal
councillor for Duvernay–Pont-Viau.
The honorary co-chairs, Christine Poirier, member of the executive committee and municipal councillor for Duvernay–PontViau, and Tania Fonrose, director of the Citizen Experience
Department, took advantage of the closing event to highlight the
excellent work of the City’s ambassadors.
A variety of activities engaged a large number of staff members, which really made a
difference in this year’s campaign.
Since 1998, the City of Laval has encouraged all its employees
and retirees to give back to the community.
Nearly $3.2 million was invested in Laval in 2022 and 2023. Once again this year,
more than 26 Laval agencies will receive support from Centraide
to fight poverty and social exclusion.