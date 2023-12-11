Laval donates more than $407,000 to Centraide

A great mobilization in support of the community

The City of Laval’s 25th annual employee and retiree campaign raised $407,090.48 for Centraide

of Greater Montreal.

This amount, which is higher than last year,

corresponds to the sum of donations collected from employees,

retirees and elected officials, in addition to corporate donations.

This year, despite the more difficult economic context, the teams

have shown great generosity and mobilization.

Benoit Collette, Director General of the City of Laval; Stéphane Boyer, Mayor of Laval; Tania Fonrose, Director of the Citizen Experience Department; Christine Poirier, member of the Executive Committee and Duvernay–Pont-Viau City Councillor; Claude Pinard, President and CEO of Centraide of Greater Montreal

“I am proud to see the renewed generosity of our teams. Despite

the current inflation, their desire to give back to the community

and their active participation has made it possible to raise this

important amount of money that will help our Laval organizations support many people in vulnerable situations.” — Christine

Poirier, member of the Executive Committee and municipal

councillor for Duvernay–Pont-Viau.

The honorary co-chairs, Christine Poirier, member of the executive committee and municipal councillor for Duvernay–PontViau, and Tania Fonrose, director of the Citizen Experience

Department, took advantage of the closing event to highlight the

excellent work of the City’s ambassadors.

A variety of activities engaged a large number of staff members, which really made a

difference in this year’s campaign.

Since 1998, the City of Laval has encouraged all its employees

and retirees to give back to the community.

Nearly $3.2 million was invested in Laval in 2022 and 2023. Once again this year,

more than 26 Laval agencies will receive support from Centraide

to fight poverty and social exclusion.