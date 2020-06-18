Laval declares a lawn watering ban until June 23

Because of the current heat wave sweeping through the greater Montreal region, the City of Laval has declared a ban on the watering of lawns until midnight on June 23.

According to the city, the ban will be in effect all day and all night during this period everywhere in Laval. The city says the ban is necessary in order to ensure that needs for drinking water and water for firefighting are met.

The city says the ban will not apply to the watering of plants and vegetable gardens, as long as the watering is done with a hose equipped with an automatically opening and closing hand nozzle and it is moderate and in keeping with city regulations.