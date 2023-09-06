Laval daycare attack bus driver back in court end of September

The court case of the Laval man who is said to have deliberately driven a city bus into a Ste-Dorothée daycare last February, killing two young children and injuring six others, was postponed recently, as the crown prosecutor requested more time to finish disclosing evidence – including expertise on the bus involved in the crash.

An aerial view of the bus crash on the morning of Wednesday Feb. 8. (Screenshot courtesy of Nouvelles TVA)

Pierre Ny St-Amand was arrested after a Société de transport de Laval bus crashed into the front of Garderie Éducative Sainte-Rose on Feb. 8, killing two four-year-olds and injuring six other children.

It is alleged that STL driver Pierre Ny St-Amand was the driver of the bus that rammed the Garderie éducative de Sainte-Rose. (Photo: Facebook)

The 51-year-old one-time STL bus driver was charged with two counts of first-degree murder as well as seven other charges, including attempted murder and aggravated assault.

Quebec court Judge Carol Richer has agreed to postpone the case to Sept. 26, after the Crown said it needed more time for the disclosure of evidence. The case has been postponed several times, including an instance when both parties requested more time to study a psychiatric evaluation.

Crown prosecutor in the case Karine Dalphond said recently she’s hopeful things will move forward in September, but could not say if another delay will happen.

Some observers are beginning to question the delays, since St-Amand was taken into custody six months ago and a 2016 ruling stated that the Crown has not much longer than 18 months to bring forward a case, failing which charges can be dismissed because of what is regarded as an unreasonable delay.

Teenage driver gets $2,155 speeding ticket in Montreal

Quebec provincial police say an 18-year-old man from Laval received a hefty fine and 24 demerit points after he was allegedly caught speeding at more than twice the posted speed limit on Autoroute 40.

A Sûreté du Québec (SQ) patrol officer clocked the teen driving 220 km/h in 100 km/h zone in August, according to a news release. The teen was pulled over at around 2:45 a.m. near Autoroute 13.

He also had his vehicle impounded and had his driver’s licence suspended for seven days. The SQ emphasized the fact that speeding is the leading cause of fatal collisions on Quebec’s roads and highways.

Man’s face and neck slashed on Lévesque Ouest

A 42-year-old man suffered potentially serious injuries to the face and neck recently during an overnight incident which took place in a rooming house on Lévesque Blvd. in western Laval.

Around 2:30 am, according to a Laval Police Dept. report, an altercation broke out between the victim and another man. Both lived in the same building.

The attacker allegedly attacked the victim around the face and neck. When police were summoned shortly after this, they arrested the suspect.

The 37-year-old victim was transported to hospital where he received treatment for the injuries, which are said to have non-life threatening.

Laval caught up in a wave of frauds, LPD says

According to a recent report by the Laval Police, Laval is currently experiencing a wave of fraudulent activity, and the LPD wants residents to be on guard.

The average age of victims in Laval, according to the report, is 79 years. The “grandparent” fraud scheme is one of the most common. Another involves fraudsters calling up victims while claiming to be an employee of a bank, in order to persuade them to either give up personal information or withdraw large sums of money.