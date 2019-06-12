Laval wins awards for excellence in communications

(TLN) The City of Laval recently won two awards for excellence in its communications with the public. The awards were presented during a recent evening sponsored by the Association des communicateurs municipaux du Québec (ACMQ).
A campaign by the city’s communications department promoting Laval à vélo won a Plume d’excellence award. The strategy included video, social media, posters and TV coverage. Olympic track and field medallist Bruny Surin was recruited as a spokesperson.
The city’s communications department also won an award for a print-media campaign promoting outdoor activities, and Laval’s public libraries won an award for using social media to promote library services among youngsters from the ages of 10 to 14.