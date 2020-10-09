Laval City-Watch

During their Sept. 23 and Sept. 30 meetings, the members of the City of Laval’s executive-committee made some key decisions on issues that included a donation to Collège Montmorency, the creation of a linear park along the route of the P’Tit Train du Nord, and efforts to improve drainage on a soccer field at Parc d’Argenson in Laval’s Duvernay sector.

Montmorency’s 50th

As Collège Montmorency is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, the city decided it would be an appropriate gesture to support the CEGEP’s current financing campaign with a $100,000 donation. Collège Montmorency is not just the only CEGEP on Laval’s territory, but also one of the largest such community colleges in Quebec with an enrollment of 8,000 students.

P’Tit Train du Nord linear park

The executive-committee members confirmed that the City of Laval is interested in studying a project for extending the route of the former P’tit Train du Nord between Blainville and Laval, in conjunction with other partners (the MRC de Thérèse-De Blainville and Rivière-du-Nord, Communauté métropolitaine de Montréal, Quebec Ministry of Municipal Affairs, Parc linéaire Le P’tit Train du Nord and Vélo Québec).

Delegated employees from Laval’s engineering department would be able to sit while representing the city within a committee and participate in strategic discussions for the project regarding a portion of the route which is located in the City of Laval.

According to the city, the proposal is in conformity with the overall orientations contained in a master urban plan adopted in recent years by Laval. The city says the project would do away with a significant hurdle that city planners faced – that being to create a feasible link for modes of active transport (walking, bicycling etc.) from Laval up to the North Shore.

The goal, says the city, is to implement an interregional cycling/walking project with prospects beyond Laval, which would create an interesting trajectory with points of interest along the way.

Irrigation work at parc D’Argenson

The executive-committee awarded a contract worth $217,779.33 (including taxes) to Joseph Labelle Paysagiste for irrigation work to be conducted at D’Argenson Park in Duvernay. The work will include installation of an automatic irrigation system as well as resodding of some lawn areas.

Agreement Centre de services scolaire de Laval

The executive-committee has decided that the city should enter into an agreement with the Centre de services scolaire de Laval (CSSL) for a job training program for youths to be offered by the CSSL’s adult education service.

The program has two goals: teaching entrepreneurialism to young students through conferences and testimonials, and to offer support from project partners. For its part, the city will be offering the support of a special counsellor, free workshops, two free noon-hour events, posting of participants’ profiles at the Carrefour des entrepreneurs, as well as tickets to entrepreneurial activities, depending on their availability.

Subsidy to Regroupement du sport à Laval

The members of the executive-committee awarded a $54,590 contract to Regroupement du sport à Laval, to help develop Laval’s young athletes for the Jeux du Québec in Laval taking place in 2021. In 2018, the city allotted $150,000 to Regroupement du sport à Laval, which oversees Excellence Sports Laval. In view of the postponement of the games until next year, the $54,590 amount was needed to compensate Regroupement du sport à Laval for expenses incurred by the delay.

Subsidy for reading project

The executive-committee has decided to award an organization called Lis avec moi a subsidy worth $16,311 to conduct a program whose purpose, according to a statement from the executive-committee, is to “democratize culture among the citizens of Laval.” The organization put together a project known as “Sentier du conte vivant,” and was one of several organizations that bid for the subsidy. It’s the second year the group will be doing the project.

Executive-committee members

The City of Laval’s executive-committee meets each week to make decisions on a variety of issues. The executive-committee includes the following people: Mayor Marc Demers, vice-president Stéphane Boyer (also councillor for Duvernay–Pont-Viau) councillors Sandra Desmeules (Concorde–Bois-de-Boulogne), Ray Khalil (Sainte-Dorothée), Virginie Dufour (Sainte-Rose) and associate members Nicholas Borne (Laval-les-Îles) and Yannick Langlois (L’Orée-des-Bois).