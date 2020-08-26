Laval City-Watch

Recent Laval executive-committee decisions

Some of the latest work by the City of Laval’s executive-committee during its meetings on Aug. 12 and 19 included decisions to award subsidies to Centraide Montréal, the Maison des Jeunes de Laval-Ouest, the CISSS de Laval and a group that helps people suffering from anxiety and panic attacks.

Subsidy to Centraide

First, some background. During the closing session for the July 8 Laval city council meeting, Duvernay-Pont Viau city councillor Stéphane Boyer was appointed president of the retirement fund committee for City of Laval employees. Then on July 25, Boyer said he was renouncing the remuneration normally paid to the committee’s president for the duration of this mandate.

At the same time, he said it was his wish that the sum that ordinarily would have been paid to him should be given instead to Centraide du Grand Montréal in order to support part of its mission which is helping organizations in Laval that assist needy people.

Thus, the City of Laval is contributing $28,953 to Centraide Montreal. Payments will be made on a monthly basis at the same rate as the salary that Boyer would have been receiving during the same period.

Subsidies to groups

In addition, the executive-committee allotted a subsidy for $10,000 to La Ressource ATP (Anxiété et Trouble Panique), as well as a subsidy worth $6,000 to the Maison des jeunes de Laval-Ouest. The money will be used by ATP to move to a new location, while the Maison des Jeunes will be using theirs to install a new furnace/thermopump.

The members of the executive-committee also awarded a subsidy, this time for $10,000, to the Centre intégré de santé et de services sociaux de Laval (CISSSL) to hold the 13th annual Journée de l’arbre (Day of the Tree). This event helps to raise awareness among Laval residents of the importance of taking measures against “heat islands” while also maintaining air quality.

Tree Day in Laval

Held annually since 2008, the event has contributed to efforts which have seen nearly 2,000 trees planted at facilities operated by the CISSSL in Laval. The subsidy will help pay the cost of purchasing trees, maintenance supplies and labour. The City of Laval has been supporting the event since 2008, except for 2013 and 2016.

The City of Laval’s executive-committee discusses and makes major decisions on key issues affecting the city. The members are: Mayor Marc Demers, vice-president Stéphane Boyer (Duvernay–Pont-Viau), and city councillors Sandra Desmeules (Concorde–Bois-de-Boulogne), Ray Khalil (Sainte-Dorothée), Virginie Dufour (Sainte-Rose) and Nicholas Borne (Laval-les-Îles) and Yannick Langlois (L’Orée-des-Bois) who are associate members.

Laval moves forward with Pont-Viau beautification

Laval city council recently awarded a contract worth nearly $800,000 for landscape and architecture planning for a major project that will see the main street entrance to the Pont-Viau district improved and upgraded.

This marks the beginning of an undertaking that involves expropriation of a building, 1 rue de Nevers, at the street’s intersection with des Laurentides Blvd. The city wants to harmonize and beautify an area of several street blocks by adding new parkland and green spaces.

“These decisions are a significant advancement for this project about the city’s Pont-Viau entrance, which is at the heart of the work being done for the revitalization for the Cartier sector,” said Laval executive-committee vice-president Stéphane Boyer, who is city councillor for Duvernay-Pont-Viau.

Anticipated project

“The acquisition of the building on rue de Nevers in order to convert this space into a park was very much anticipated by residents of the sector, and we are happy to have finally arrived at an understanding,” he added.

According to the city, the work will eventually involve replacing infrastructures under the streets, as well as re-landscaping part of the riversides.

The city sees the areas in question becoming a great deal more welcoming for people strolling in the area. The city held a public consultation in 2018, during which many residents were receptive to the planned program of improvements.

The city plans to conduct similar beautifications and upgrades at other points of entry into Laval, including at the Lachapelle Bridge along Curé Labelle Blvd. in Chomedey.