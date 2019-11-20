Laval Christmas Market takes place from Dec. 6 – 8

A weekend of fun for the family just before Christmas

(TLN) Get ready for the upcoming holiday season at the 9th annual Laval Christmas Market which will be taking place at the Centre de la Nature from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8.

More than 70 exhibitors will be showcasing their quality products and wares at this open market where the magic of Christmas is sure to enchant visitors from everywhere.

Lots of gift ideas

The range of goods to be seen and purchased will include gourmet items, locally-grown produce, jewellery, beauty aids, toys, clothing, fashion accessories and home decor items. Everything will be under a heated big top tent.

As well, Quebec-grown Christmas trees in various sizes and at various prices will also be available. The whole family is invited to take part in activities taking place all weekend.

Will be lots to do

These will include horse-drawn calèche rides, heated igloos where people can rest, refreshment stands where hot drinks can be purchased and entertainers wandering around playing music.

The Centre de la Nature’s little make-believe village will be the place where Santa Claus is stationed to welcome all the young ones and their Christmas wishes. He’ll be accompanied by elves to provide assistance.

The Laval Christmas Market: where and when?

At the Centre de la Nature, 901 avenue du Parc, Laval (Quebec) H7E 2T7