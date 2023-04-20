Laval chooses Benoit Collette as its new director-general

The City of Laval’s new director-general, Benoit Collette.

Mayor Stéphane Boyer announced during the April 4 meeting of Laval city council that Benoit Collette, a 30-year veteran of the city’s administration, has been chosen to become the City of Laval’s new director-general.

Collette began his new position on April 10.

Some of his previous postings with the city included director of culture, leisure, sport and social development, and interim-director of communications and marketing.

He has a Master’s degree in sports administration from University of Ottawa, and also completed a course of studies in public administration at the National School of Public Administration.