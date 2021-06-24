Saturday, June 26, 2021
Laval businesses win at provincial level Défi OSEntreprendre

By Laval News Staff

Businesses based in the City of Laval did well at the 23rd annual Gala des Grands Prix Desjardins hosted by Défi OSEntreprendre on June 9. Of the 2,000 entries in the entrepreneurial competition, two businesses from Laval stood out.

Ana-Maria Avram Dumaresq of AMAD.

Ana-Maria Avram Dumaresq, of AMAD, a consultancy in global payments, won first place in the Services to Businesses category. And Kym Bélisle, of Centre Physi-K, took second place in the Services to Individuals category.

“I congratulate all the participants, and especially our entrepreneurs from Laval who were able to carve themselves a spot in the finale of the Défi OSEntreprendre,” said Laval’s deputy mayor and executive-committee vice-president Stéphane Boyer.

Kym Bélisle, of Centre Physi-K.

Boyer is impressed

“Not only were these women able to start their businesses during an especially challenging year, but they also deserve to be remembered for placing in two categories that have proven to be popular year after year. We can certainly draw inspiration from their daring and their audacity in continuing to surpass us while innovating on our territory.”

The Défi OSEntreprendre is a Quebec-based entrepreneurial movement that encourages thousands of participating entrepreneurs through its annual awards and its initiatives to stimulate the creation of new businesses.

The movement is present on a local, regional and provincial scale. More than 350 people are directly involved with Défi OSEntreprendre in 17 regions across the province.

Laval News Staffhttp://www.lavalnews.ca

