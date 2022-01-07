Mr. Freeze is moving from Ontario to Laval.

Laval-based Regal Confections announced in a press release on Jan. 6 that it has acquired Woodbridge Ont.-based Kisko Products, which produces the market-leading freeze pop for the Canadian market.

Described as a seasonal specialist and leading distributor of global candy and chocolate confectionery brands across Canada, Regal was founded in 1962 and is currently led by company CEO Hani Basile.

Kisko was founded in Jamaica in 1968 by Leslie and Glenor Josephs. The company’s canadian operations started nearly 45 years ago, shortly after the Josephs family moved to Canada.

The transaction was supported by Clearspring Capital Partners, a Canadian private equity firm focused on growing mid-market companies, with additional support from Regal’s other shareholders and banking partners.

“There is tremendous fit between Regal and Kisko, including shared values, similar business models, counter-seasonality, and complementary product offerings that bring joy to millions across North America,” said Milap Choksey, principal partner at Clearspring and a member of the Regal Confections board.

“Kisko’s penetration within the freeze pops industry is impressive and we look forward to providing capital and strategic support to expand the company’s presence in existing and new markets,” he added.