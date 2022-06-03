Laval-based CIMA+ names Denis Thivierge as its new CEO and president

Laval-headquartered design and civil engineering consulting firm CIMA+ has appointed Denis Thivierge as president and chief executive officer, effective on August 1.

Thivierge succeeds François Plourde, who helmed the multinational company for the last eight years. Plourde will retire at the end of 2022 after a 33-year tenure with the company.

Thivierge brings more than 25 years of experience in consulting engineering to the role. He has been at CIMA+ since 2007, joining the firm as VP of the buildings sector for the Montreal region, then becoming a partner in 2008.

Denis Thivierge, Laval-based CIMA+’s new CEO and president.

Between 2007 and 2016, according to the company, Thivierge led CIMA+’s Montreal buildings sector to an average annual growth rate of 15 per cent.

Among other things in his spare time, Denis Thivierge has served as a member of the Sir Wilfrid Laurier Foundation’s board of directors.

“We are now one of the largest consulting engineering firms in Canada, with over 30 offices across the country and a diverse team of over 2,800 employees, half of whom are shareholders,” Thivierge said in a statement, thanking François Plourde for his leadership.

“I intend to continue to grow the company by pursuing an approach similar to that of François,” added Thivierge.