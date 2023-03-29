Laval among eight communities where search warrants executed against Hells Angels

Search warrants related to alleged drug trafficking by the Hells Angels were executed in eight locations across the province on Wednesday, including Laval.

According to initial media reports, full-patch members of the motorcycle club were targeted, although no arrests had been made by mid-day on Wednesday.

The searches, overseen by the Sûreté du Québec, took place in Laval, Montreal, Estérel, Saint-Joseph-du-Lac, Sainte-Sophie, Blainville and Mirabel.

The operation was coordinated by the National Organized Crime Repression Squad (ENRCO), involving more than 70 officers.

ENRCO is composed of police officers from the Laval Police, the Montreal Police, the Ontario Provincial Police, the RCMP and the Canada Border Services Agency.