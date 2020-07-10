Laval adds electric charging stations to growing network

By the end of July, the City of Laval expects to have 26 new electric vehicle charging stations in various locations across its territory thanks to an implementation program being conducted in conjunction with Hydro Québec.

The new stations are being added at these locations:

Cartier Arema (2);

Émile-Nelligan (2), Philippe-Panneton (2) and Gabrielle-Roy libraries (2);

Firehall n o 4 (2);

4 (2); Auteuil (2) and Montrougeau community centres (2);

Cosmodôme (2);

Pavillon du Bois-Papineau (2);

Laval Police Department headquarters (2);

Public parking at berge des Baigneurs (Centre d’interprétation de l’eau) (4);

Public parking at Chomedey drinking water facility (2).

The addition of the new units will bring the total number of charging stations in Laval to 71. The program is part of the City of Laval’s overall efforts to combat global warming, which is caused partly by exhaust from conventional internal combustion car and truck engines.